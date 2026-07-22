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China rolls out polices to upgrade household services industry

2026-07-22 13:54:41Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China’s Ministry of Commerce and eight other departments on Monday released 19 measures to improve employment practices, training, credit checks and service standards in the household services sector. The industry employs more than 30 million people and is worth over 1.1 trillion yuan ($162 billion).

Home-service providers will be required to formulate rational grading standards based on staff tenure, work history, skill certifications, and customer reviews, and to make the rates openly available to consumers.

The policy also calls for a revised model contract covering service content, fees, leave arrangements, safety responsibilities and breaches of contract. Local authorities are encouraged to explore protections for directly hired workers, including rest time and privacy.

China's credit platform for household services already lists over 20,000 companies and about 9 million workers. The new rules push for expanded data sharing and enhanced vetting, helping consumers check providers before booking.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)
(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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