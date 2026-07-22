Guangzhou drainage team completes flood relief mission in Guangxi

(ECNS) -- A 27-member drainage team from Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, returned to the city recently after completing a 13-day flood relief mission in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The Guangzhou drainage team carries out flood relief operations in Qinzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: Guangzhou Science City Group)

The team, deployed by Guangzhou Science City Drainage Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Guangzhou's Huangpu District Science City Group, operated 10 emergency vehicles and completed drainage work at seven key sites in Qinzhou and Guigang, pumping out approximately 272,600 cubic meters of floodwater with zero errors and zero accidents.

Heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Maysak in early July caused severe flooding across multiple areas of Guangxi. On the evening of July 6, the Huangpu District Water Affairs Bureau received a cross-regional dispatch order and immediately mobilized the team.

The team departed Huangpu early on July 7 and drove eight hours through continuous heavy rain with low visibility.

It arrived in Qinzhou at 5:30 p.m. on July 7 and began surveying affected areas immediately, with full-scale rescue operations underway by 10 p.m. that night.

The team worked around the clock in shifts to clear blocked drainage networks. They completed drainage tasks at five key locations in Qinzhou before moving to Guigang, where they quickly finished work at two additional sites.

Luo said local residents brought water and supplies, and government staff worked side by side with the team throughout the mission.

(By Tang Yuxian)