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Global open-source AI Challenge launches in Hangzhou

2026-07-22 13:34:44Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Global Open-source AI Challenge (GOAI) was launched on Tuesday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

A launching ceremony for the Global Open-source AI Challenge is held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on July 21, 2026. (Photo: CNR News)

The competition features four tracks focused on AI applications, with entries independently assessed by a panel of experts. It offers a total prize pool of 5 million yuan ($740,000), along with additional support, including cloud services and open-source hosting resources.

GOAI aims to establish a global platform for discovering and validating AI projects that demonstrate genuine technological innovation, strong engineering capabilities and open-source value.

Submissions for the preliminary round will be accepted from late July to mid-August. During the competition, GOAI will also hold roadshows in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, as well as in Silicon Valley and Singapore.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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