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China's expressway network expands to 199,000 km

2026-07-21 15:38:39Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
A car travels along the expressway in Damxung County in the north of Xizang Autonomous Region, June 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)
A car travels along the expressway in Damxung County in the north of Xizang Autonomous Region, June 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

(ECNS) -- China's expressway mileage has expanded to 199,000 km during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Vice Minister of Transport Xu Chengguang said at a media conference Tuesday.

China’s operating high-speed railway network has exceeded 50,000 km, while the number of transport airports nationwide has reached 270, Xu said.

China has also established the world’s largest postal network in terms of both scale and the number of people served, he added.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu)

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