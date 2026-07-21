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Shaanxi exports winter jujubes to Australia for the first time

2026-07-21 15:26:25Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — A 5.8-metric-ton shipment of winter jujubes from Shaanxi Province has been exported to Australia for the first time, marking a new milestone for one of China's largest production regions of the fruit. 

Weinan Customs
Weinan Customs officers conduct quarantine inspections on winter jujubes from Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service)

The shipment from Dali County cleared inspection by Weinan Customs on Tuesday before departing for Australia. The county, located on the Guanzhong Plain in eastern Shaanxi, is one of China's leading winter jujube-producing areas, benefiting from abundant sunshine, fertile soil and large temperature differences between day and night. 

Dali has about 420,000 mu (28,000 hectares) of winter jujube orchards and produces more than 700,000 metric tons of the fruit each year, accounting for roughly one-third of China's domestic market. The locally grown jujubes are known for their thin skin, crisp texture and sweet flavor.

Tian Xueping, an executive with Shaanxi Datang Modern Agriculture Co., said the successful first shipment to Australia had strengthened the company’s confidence in exploring additional overseas markets.

“We will target more international markets, accelerate our expansion into different countries and further broaden the global reach of Dali winter jujubes,” Tian said.

To help the shipment meet Australia's market access requirements, Weinan Customs assisted the exporter in establishing a pest-monitoring system and strengthening product traceability. Customs also introduced a green channel for fresh agricultural products, allowing inspections to be completed on the day of declaration to speed up exports of perishable goods.

Since the beginning of the year, Weinan Customs has supervised exports of 334 metric tons of winter jujubes to markets including Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and Canada.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)

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