Shenzhen's Longhua District, Malaysia's Kedah state establish sister-district partnership

(ECNS) -- Shenzhen's Longhua District and Malaysia's Kedah state have established a sister-district partnership aimed at expanding industrial cooperation, cross-border investment and business ties between China and ASEAN. The two sides signed a memorandum of cooperation on Monday, while Kedah also inaugurated its Greater Bay Area investment and cooperation office.

Representatives of Shenzhen's Longhua District and Malaysia's Kedah state sign a memorandum of cooperation in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on July 20, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Suo Youwei)

The agreement builds on earlier exchanges between the two sides after a Longhua trade delegation visited Kedah, laying the groundwork for closer economic cooperation.

Kedah, located in northern Malaysia near Penang, offers advantages in land resources and border economic zone policies, while Longhua is a major center for smart manufacturing, the digital economy and low-altitude industries. Officials said the partnership is expected to strengthen cooperation by combining their complementary industrial strengths.

The two sides agreed to establish regular high-level exchanges, government-business dialogues and resource-sharing mechanisms. The new investment office in Longhua will provide services for Longhua firms looking to expand in ASEAN and for Malaysian projects seeking to enter the Chinese market.

Feng Qiang, president of the Shenzhen Government Procurement Association and chairman of the Industry Going Global Alliance, said businesses from both sides have reached cooperation intentions in smart manufacturing, cross-border supply chains and new energy industrial parks.

Longhua authorities also launched the iGlobal platform, which aims to support Chinese companies in expanding overseas.

(By Tang Yuxian)