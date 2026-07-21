China leads world with over 500 GW of wind and solar capacity under construction

(ECNS) -- China had about 262 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale solar and 251 GW of wind power under construction as of June 2026, continuing to lead the world, according to a report released Tuesday by Global Energy Monitor (GEM), a San Francisco-based non-governmental organization which catalogs fossil fuel and renewable energy projects worldwide.

Both figures were higher than at the end of 2025, suggesting construction remained strong despite a recent slowdown in new installations, said Aiqun Yu, a research analyst and senior East Asia strategist at GEM.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)