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China leads world with over 500 GW of wind and solar capacity under construction

2026-07-21 15:35:17Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China had about 262 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale solar and 251 GW of wind power under construction as of June 2026, continuing to lead the world, according to a report released Tuesday by Global Energy Monitor (GEM), a San Francisco-based non-governmental organization which catalogs fossil fuel and renewable energy projects worldwide. 

Both figures were higher than at the end of 2025, suggesting construction remained strong despite a recent slowdown in new installations, said Aiqun Yu, a research analyst and senior East Asia strategist at GEM.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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