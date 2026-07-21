China to build over 3,000 charging and battery-swap stations for electric heavy-duty trucks

(ECNS) -- China will build more than 3,000 charging and battery-swap stations for electric heavy-duty trucks, Cai Tuanjie, head of the Transport Service Department of the Ministry of Transport said Tuesday at a State Council Information Office press briefing in Beijing.

Photo taken on July 21, 2026 shows a press conference held by China’s State Council Information Office in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)

Sales of new-energy heavy-duty trucks reached about 140,000 in the first half of 2026, up 78.6% from a year earlier. To support their wider adoption, the new stations will be built along busy highways and at freight hubs, ports, mining areas and industrial parks.

China will also develop 30,000 kilometers of zero-carbon road transport corridors and allocate 22 billion yuan ($3.24 billion) this year to support the replacement of aging commercial trucks, with priority given to new-energy heavy-duty vehicles.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)