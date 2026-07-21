Horgos Port sets record for vehicle exports in first half of 2026

(ECNS)— China's Horgos Port exported a record 219,000 vehicles in the first half of 2026, up 25.7% from a year earlier, reinforcing its position as the country's largest land port for automobile exports, according to CCTV News.

More than 1,000 vehicles leave China through the Horgos port each day. In addition to conventional fuel-powered vehicles, new energy passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles accounted for a significantly larger share of exports, emerging as a new highlight of the port's foreign trade.

Vehicles pass through the Horgos Port. (Photo: Screenshot from CCTV News)

To speed up customs clearance, authorities provide round-the-clock on-site services and have streamlined inspection procedures to improve traffic flow. They have also introduced a fast-track clearance system for self-drive vehicle exports, linking vehicle information to QR codes that are automatically recognized at smart checkpoints.

Customs officials said the system has improved overall clearance efficiency by 80%.

Chinese-made vehicles exported through Horgos are mainly shipped to Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

They are also distributed to more than 10 Belt and Road partner countries and regions across West Asia and Eastern Europe.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)