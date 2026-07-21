Hong Kong Customs busts 50 World Cup counterfeit goods cases worth HK$159 mln

(ECNS) -- Hong Kong Customs has seized an estimated HK$159 million ($20.3 million) worth of suspected counterfeit 2026 World Cup merchandise after cracking 50 cases during a nearly two-month enforcement campaign, authorities said Monday.

Between May 26 and July 19, officers confiscated about 240,000 suspected counterfeit items, including jerseys and footwear bearing the branding of World Cup teams. Thirteen people were arrested, including four juveniles under the age of 18.

A customs official said the value and quantity of counterfeit goods seized during this World Cup had increased compared with previous tournaments. He noted that the sellers mainly operated through social media and e-commerce platforms as individuals.

Customs used big data systems to monitor and take enforcement actions. He added that the department would visit schools to raise awareness among young people about the importance of respecting intellectual property rights.

(By Tang Yuxian)