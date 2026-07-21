Guangdong's Heyuan Customs issues certificates worth 980 mln yuan in H1

Customs officers of Heyuan Customs assist residents with official procedures. (Photo: Guangzhou Customs District)

(ECNS) -- Heyuan Customs in Guangdong Province issued 4,244 certificates of origin in the first half of 2026, covering exports valued at approximately 980 million yuan (about $144.69 million), according to the customs.

The certificates enabled “Made in Heyuan” products to receive about 53.6 million yuan in tariff reductions in importing countries and regions, supporting more than 200 companies across the city’s major export industries.

Heyuan Customs promoted online applications and self-service printing, providing certificate services around the clock. The self-service printing rate reached 98.3%, while the number of certificates issued rose 29% year on year.

Customs authorities also expanded guidance on preferential tariff policies and rules of origin to help businesses improve their use of trade benefits and strengthen the competitiveness of Heyuan’s exports.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)