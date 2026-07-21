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Russian imperial treasures displayed in Wuhan for the first time

2026-07-21 15:14:14Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — An exhibition featuring Russian imperial treasures from the Moscow Kremlin Museums has opened at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, marking the first time the collection has been displayed in Hubei Province. 

The exhibition, "Treasures of the Kremlin: From Peter the Great to Catherine the Great," is jointly organized by the Hubei Provincial Museum, the Moscow Kremlin Museums, the Shanghai World Expo Museum and Art Exhibitions China.

The exhibition, "Treasures of the Kremlin: From Peter the Great to Catherine the Great," is held in Wuhan, Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service)

It showcases 129 artifacts and artifact sets dating from the 17th and 18th centuries, including crowns, scepters, medals, court costumes, weapons and silverware.

Yelena Gagarina, director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums, said the institution, one of Russia’s oldest cultural collections, houses artifacts regarded as national treasures.

The exhibits on display are unique historical objects from the museum’s collection and will offer visitors an opportunity to learn more about Russian history and culture. 

Chen Fei, director of the Hubei Provincial Bureau of Cultural Relics, said cultural institutions in Hubei and Russia have built long-term partnerships through exchanges involving cultural relics.

The exhibition, "Treasures of the Kremlin: From Peter the Great to Catherine the Great," is held in Wuhan, Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service)

Since 2016, the two sides have expanded cooperation from exhibitions to academic exchanges in fields including music archaeology and ritual culture.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)

 

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