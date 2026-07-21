New Chinese-style tea drinks market to exceed 370 billion yuan in 2026

(ECNS) -- China's new Chinese-style tea drinks market is expected to exceed 370 billion yuan ($51 billion) in 2026, according to a report released by the China Tea Marketing Association (CTMA) at the 2026 China New-Style Tea Drink Industry Development Conference in Raoping County, Guangdong Province.

A signing ceremony is held during the 2026 China New-Style Tea Drink Industry Development Conference in Raoping County, Chaozhou, Guangdong Province, July 17-19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The conference brought together nearly 100 leading tea drink brands and companies across the industry chain. During the event, eight local tea companies in Raoping signed cooperation agreements with national tea drink brands covering raw material supply, customized research and development, and brand collaboration.

The CTMA also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the county to upgrade the industry's supply chain.

Raoping, the county with the largest tea output in Chaozhou, has about 180,000 mu (12,000 hectares) of tea gardens. Chaozhou has been promoting the transformation of its original tea from a primary agricultural product into standardized tea beverage ingredients, providing stable, high-quality supplies for the national new-style tea drink industry.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)