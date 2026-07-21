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81 classic Chinese opera excerpts to be staged in Beijing

2026-07-21 14:55:08Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS)-- A showcase featuring 81 classic excerpts from traditional Chinese operas has opened in Beijing, celebrating the richness and diversity of the country's operatic heritage. 

Video clip of a classic Chinese opera. (Photo: screenshot from CCTV News)

Jointly hosted by the Literature and Art Bureau of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's Department of Art, the showcase features works including the Shao Opera excerpt Havoc in Heaven and the Peking Opera classic Sijiecun (The Four Heroes' Village). 

The program encompasses a wide range of Chinese opera traditions. It includes well-known genres such as Peking Opera, Kunqu Opera, Yueju Opera, Huangmei Opera and Yuju Opera, as well as lesser-known regional forms including Sixian Opera, Wu’an Laozi Opera and Qinghai Pingxian Opera.

The selection highlights the diversity and rich cultural heritage of China’s traditional opera landscape.

From July 17 to Aug. 12, the 81 selected excerpts will be presented in 20 performances at Beijing’s Chang’an Grand Theatre and Mei Lanfang Grand Theatre. The productions will also be broadcast online, allowing them to reach a wider audience. 

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)

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