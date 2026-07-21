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Qingdao-Regensburg cultural reception celebrates sister-city ties

2026-07-21 14:23:11Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A "Qingdao Meets Regensburg" summer cultural reception was held recently at the Chinese Consulate General in Munich, attracting over 100 representatives from politics, business, culture, education, media and overseas Chinese communities.

A "Qingdao Meets Regensburg" summer cultural reception is held at the Chinese Consulate General in Munich on July 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
A "Qingdao Meets Regensburg" summer cultural reception is held at the Chinese Consulate General in Munich on July 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Qingdao, a port city in east China's Shandong province, has been Regensburg's sister city since 2009.

The event featured joint performances by the Qingdao "Little White Sail" Art Troupe, a local performing group named after the image of a white sail, symbolizing youth, hope and a fresh start, and the Regensburg Youth Art Troupe.

Chinese Consul General in Munich Qiu Xuejun noted that Qingdao and Regensburg have achieved fruitful cooperation across various fields, and the joint performance by young artists is a vivid response to the Global Civilization Initiative.

Regensburg Mayor Gertrud Maltz-Schwarzfischer said the two cities have built strong ties in economy, science, culture, education, youth exchanges, urban development and healthcare over the past two decades.

The evening concluded with a chorus of "Auld Lang Syne" performed by Chinese and German youths.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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