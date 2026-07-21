UNESCO, Chinese research center sign eight-year pact on digital solutions for sustainable development

(ECNS) -- UNESCO and the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS), a research center under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), signed an eight-year cooperation agreement Friday at UNESCO headquarters in Paris to advance digital solutions for global sustainable development.

The agreement was signed by Guo Huadong, an academician of CAS and director-general of CBAS, and Abou Amani, Assistant Director-General a.i. for Sciences, during the 2026 Global Conference of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development.

The partnership covers international research, technical support, data sharing, capacity building, science communication and global network development. It will support the worldwide implementation of the Digital Sustainable Development Goals Programme (DSP).

Led by CBAS, DSP integrates Earth observation, big data and artificial intelligence to turn data into knowledge and support action on sustainable development.

The program was jointly initiated by more than 100 scientists and 59 organizations and research institutions from 35 countries and regions, and was endorsed by UNESCO in February 2025.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)