China to raise transport network completion rate to 95% by 2030

A train travels along the Qinghai-Xizang Railway in Damxung county, June 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

(ECNS) -- China plans to raise the completion rate of the main framework of its national comprehensive three-dimensional transportation network from 91% to 95% by 2030, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Transport Xu Chengguang announced on Tuesday in Beijing at a State Council Information Office press conference.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan(2026-2030) period, the country will focus on four categories of major corridors: coastal, border and Yangtze River routes; connections linking Xinjiang and Tibet with other regions; the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor; and cross-river, cross-sea and cross-bay links.

Key projects include the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, the Shanghai-Ningbo cross-sea passage, the Shiziyang Channel in Guangdong and the new Three Gorges waterway. Once completed, the waterway’s annual transport capacity is expected to reach 336 million metric tons, more than three times its current designed capacity.

China also plans to develop 20 international and 80 national comprehensive transport hubs, while updating and digitally transforming about 80,000 kilometers of transport infrastructure.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)