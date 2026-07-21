World's first 41,800-ton bidirectional sailing self-discharging ship delivered in Jiangsu

China delivers the world's first 41,800-ton bidirectional sailing self-discharging ship in East China’s Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2026. (Screenshot photo from CCTV News)

(ECNS) -- China delivered the world's first 41,800-ton bidirectional sailing self-discharging ship in East China’s Jiangsu Province on Tuesday, CCTV News reported.

The domestically developed ship marks a major advance for China in the high-end self-unloading and cargo transfer vessel sector, transitioning from the stage of “following others” to “taking the global lead,” according to China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The vessel has an overall length of 215 meters, a moulded breadth of 42 meters, a moulded depth of 14.5 meters, a design draught of 7.5 meters, and a deadweight tonnage of 41,800 tons. It features a large cargo hold approximately 135 meters in length with a capacity of 29,000 cubic meters.

It is also the world’s first automatic load limitation ship in its tonnage class capable of bidirectional navigation.

Five ships of this series have been ordered. They will operate in the waters off Guinea in West Africa to support the Simandou iron ore project and provide key equipment for the stable production and transshipment of iron ore.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)