Zhejiang rolls out its first mobile government service vehicle

Zhejiang Province’s first mobile government service vehicle enters service in Jiaxing. (Photo: Courtesy of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Public Security)

(ECNS) -- Zhejiang Provincial Department of Public Security said on Monday its first mobile government service vehicle entered service in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City.

Developed by Haiyan police, the vehicle brings government services to industrial parks, residential communities and commercial districts, reducing the need for residents to visit service halls.

Equipped with an integrated provincial government services terminal, it offers 39 services in eight categories, including document-expiry reminders, certificate printing, appointment booking and document delivery. Fifteen frequently used procedures, including ID card renewals, replacement vehicle licenses and certificates of no criminal record, can be completed without paper documents.

The vehicle will also visit businesses to provide policy briefings, compliance guidance and application assistance. It has completed testing, and several companies in local industrial parks have already booked dedicated services.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)