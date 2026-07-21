China allows humanitarian transfer of injured personnel from illegally 'grounded' Philippine vessel at Ren'ai Jiao

(ECNS) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) said on Tuesday that Chinese authorities, out of humanitarian consideration, permitted the transfer of injured personnel from a Philippine vessel that was illegally "grounded" at China's Ren'ai Jiao in the South China Sea.

The CCG inquired and verified the Philippine boats, and monitored the whole process.

A China Coast Guard patrol boat is provoked by Philippine personnel near China's Ren'ai Jiao on July 20, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

According to the CCG, it will continue to carry out rights-protection and law-enforcement operations in accordance with the law in waters near Ren'ai Jiao to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

(By Kira)