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Smart Governance Innovation Forum held during 2026 World AI Conference 

2026-07-21 13:49:55Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Smart Governance Innovation Forum of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) was held in Shanghai on Monday. 

The Smart Governance Innovation Forum of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference was held in Shanghai on Monday. (Photo: China News Service)
The Smart Governance Innovation Forum of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference was held in Shanghai on Monday. (Photo: China News Service)

The forum released several key products, including the smart governance cockpit by Shanghai Qiji Zhifeng Intelligent Technology, a research report on government AI agents by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), and a trusted government AI agent service platform launched by the Internet Society of China together with eight research institutions and enterprises.

Five government representatives from different provinces demonstrated AI applications in public services, urban management and market supervision.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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