China's integrated transport network exceeds 6 million km during 14th Five-Year Plan period: official

Passengers board high-speed trains at Xi'an East Railway Station, June 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

(ECNS) -- China’s national three-dimensional transportation network has exceeded 6 million kilometers during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), Vice Minister of Transport Xu Chengguang said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The completion rate of the main framework of six transportation arteries, seven transportation corridors, and eight transportation channels reached 91 percent, Xu said.

He noted that the operating mileages of high-speed railways in China surpassed 50,000 kilometers, the total length of expressways in operation reached 199,000 kilometers, the number of port berths of 10,000 tons and above reached 3,061, and the total number of airports reached 270, adding that China has built the world’s largest express delivery network, benefiting the greatest number of people.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)