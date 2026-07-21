Exhibition of contemporary Chinese paintings opens in Ulaanbaatar

(ECNS) — An exhibition featuring works by renowned contemporary Chinese painters opened in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, on Monday.

More than 100 guests from the art communities of China and Mongolia attended the opening ceremony.

Li Zhi, counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and director of the China Cultural Center in Ulaanbaatar, attended the event along with Soninbayar Amgalanbaatar, chairman of the Union of Mongolian Artists.

Addressing the ceremony, Li said China and Mongolia are close neighbors linked by shared mountains and rivers. They have a long history of cultural and artistic exchanges, Li added.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, artists from China and Mongolia have continued to expand exchanges and cooperation through joint exhibitions, reciprocal visits and sketching tours, academic seminars and collaborative art projects, he said.

The exhibition brought together works by seven Chinese artists specializing in ink figure painting, presenting the distinctive features of contemporary Chinese ink art.

Young Mongolian artists and art enthusiasts visiting the exhibition said the works offered them an opportunity to experience the unique appeal of traditional Chinese painting. They also expressed hope that more joint Chinese-Mongolian art exhibitions should be held in Ulaanbaatar.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)