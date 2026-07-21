Chinese film Dear You claims Best Director award at SCO film festival

The Chinese film "Dear You" is held its French premiere in Paris on July 5, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The Chinese film Dear You won the Best Director award at the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Film Festival in Kyrgyzstan over the weekend.

Dear You, a Teochew-dialect film directed by Lan Hongchun, received the award after its screening in the festival’s international competition section on Saturday. The screening attracted a full house and ended with a prolonged standing ovation.

The jury praised the film’s sincere storytelling, authentic performances and ability to convey shared human emotions across language barriers. The award is the first international film honor for both the movie and Lan.

Lan said the film’s central theme was “affection and righteousness,” which he described as a cherished life credo among ordinary Chinese people. He said kindness and gratitude were qualities he had seen in his parents and grandparents while growing up.

In addition to the screenings, a Chinese delegation attended the SCO National Film Cooperation Roundtable from July 17 to 18. Participants engaged in candid and in-depth discussions regarding co-productions, market access, and industrial synergy.

During the roundtable, representatives of the Chinese delegation extended an open invitation to global film companies and artists to collaborate with China on film creation, shooting, distribution, and exhibition.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)