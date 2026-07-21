Tuesday Jul 21, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

U.S. delegation visits permanent Flying Tigers exhibition in Liuzhou

2026-07-21 13:10:19Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — A U.S. delegation dedicated to carrying forward the legacy of the Flying Tigers visited a permanent exhibition on the Flying Tigers at a historic Flying Tigers site in Liuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday. 

A U.S. delegation dedicated to carrying forward the legacy of the Flying Tigers visited a permanent exhibition on the Flying Tigers at a historic Flying Tigers site in Liuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday.
A U.S. delegation visits a permanent exhibition on the Flying Tigers at a historic Flying Tigers site in Liuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 20, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Organized by the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, the delegation included descendants of Flying Tigers veterans as well as teachers and students in the Flying Tigers Friendship School.

Featuring more than 3,000 valuable historical photographs and over 1,000 significant artifacts, the exhibition recounts the history of Chinese and American forces fighting side by side against Japanese aggression during World War II.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]