U.S. delegation visits permanent Flying Tigers exhibition in Liuzhou

(ECNS) — A U.S. delegation dedicated to carrying forward the legacy of the Flying Tigers visited a permanent exhibition on the Flying Tigers at a historic Flying Tigers site in Liuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday.

A U.S. delegation visits a permanent exhibition on the Flying Tigers at a historic Flying Tigers site in Liuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 20, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Organized by the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, the delegation included descendants of Flying Tigers veterans as well as teachers and students in the Flying Tigers Friendship School.

Featuring more than 3,000 valuable historical photographs and over 1,000 significant artifacts, the exhibition recounts the history of Chinese and American forces fighting side by side against Japanese aggression during World War II.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)