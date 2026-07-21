3rd China (Henan)-ASEAN International Academic Conference held in central China's Zhengzhou

Scholars from various countries engage in academic exchanges during the 3rd China (Henan)-ASEAN International Academic Conference held in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. (Photo/Henan Provincial Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese)

(ECNS) -- The 3rd China (Henan)-ASEAN International Academic Conference concluded on Sunday in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, after three days of discussions.

More than 100 representatives from Chinese universities and research institutions, along with experts and scholars from ASEAN countries, the United States, Spain, South Korea and other countries, attended the event to explore academic cooperation and mutual learning among civilizations.

Hosted by Zhengzhou University and the Henan Provincial Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, the conference featured keynote speeches and panel discussions on the transplantation of Siamese law, the evolution of the East Asian order, China-Malaysia relations, Southeast Asian centrality, academic diplomacy, Southeast Asian history, Asian civilizations and overseas Chinese, international integrity governance, and Southeast Asia’s economic transformation.

Liu Zhiliang, vice chairman of the Henan Provincial Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, said ASEAN has been Henan’s largest trading partner for many consecutive years and highlighted the role of overseas Chinese in promoting economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Shan Chong, vice president of Zhengzhou University, called for deeper practical cooperation with ASEAN universities. Participants also held book donation and cooperation signing ceremonies.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)