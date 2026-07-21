China National Opera House makes debut in Melbourne and Sydney

A concert performed by the China National Opera House in Australia. (Photo: Courtesy of the organizer)

(ECNS) -- The China National Opera House made its Australian debut with concerts at Melbourne Recital Centre Saturday and at the Sydney Opera House Sunday. The two performances drew more than 3,000 people and featured a program of Chinese and Western classics.

Conducted by Yuan Ding, principal permanent conductor of the opera house, the concerts brought together seven singers and a string ensemble led by Du Xuan, concertmaster of the China National Opera House Symphony Orchestra.

The program opened with Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K. 525, and featured excerpts from The Magic Flute, La Traviata, Carmen and Turandot. Chinese selections included The North Wind Blows from The White-Haired Girl and Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto.

A local Chinese choir joined the artists for My Motherland, while I Love You, China was performed as an encore.

The opera house also held discussions with the Sydney Opera House and other major Australian performing arts institutions on artistic creation, talent development and international cooperation.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)