China issues 19 policy measures to boost domestic services

(ECNS) -- China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) and eight other government departments on Monday issued 19 measures to promote high-quality development of the domestic services sector, expand service consumption and address obstacles to its growth.

The measures focus on supporting enterprises, encouraging institutional innovation, strengthening vocational training, improving credit information systems and reinforcing industry foundations. They encourage insurers to develop sector-specific products, support domestic service enterprises in joining the long-term care system and improve social insurance coverage for workers in flexible employment.

Qualified localities are encouraged to protect workers’ rights, issue employment guidelines and adopt standardized service agreements. The measures also call for updated occupational standards, improved skill assessments, stronger credit verification and information sharing, better contracts and industry standards, service quality evaluations and tighter price supervision.

Earlier this month, China released a five-year consumption plan to expand high-quality domestic services, upgrade workers’ skills, improve service standards and develop leading enterprises and brands. A national employment-first plan for 2026-2030 also called for expanding domestic services, improving eldercare and childcare networks, and creating more jobs.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)