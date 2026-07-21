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China to implement national safety standard for NEV repairs

2026-07-21 10:49:57Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
A disassembled Xiaomi car is on display at the 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, April 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A disassembled Xiaomi car is on display at the 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, April 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

(ECNS) -- China will implement a national safety standard for new energy vehicle repair operations on Aug. 1, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced on Monday.

The standard, titled Safety Requirements for New Energy Vehicle Repair Operations (GB/T 47439-2026), covers personnel and facilities, work preparation, risk identification and response, repair procedures and operational safety. It focuses on repairs involving high-voltage systems in new energy vehicles and hydrogen-supply systems in hydrogen-fueled vehicles, specifying requirements before, during and after repair work. 

The standard also clarifies requirements for checking protective equipment and tools, confirming workplace conditions, identifying operational risks and repairing Class B voltage circuits.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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