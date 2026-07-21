Japan to pay heavy price for going against overwhelming trend on nuclear issue: FM spokesperson

(ECNS) -- China on Monday urged the Japanese authorities to stop going further down the wrong path and not to stubbornly go against the overwhelming trend on the nuclear issue.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing in response to reports that 82 Japanese local assemblies have called on the Takaichi government to uphold or legally codify the Three Non-Nuclear Principles, while coalition partner Japan Innovation Party has pushed for a review.

Noting that the strong calls for upholding the three non-nuclear principles are a clear sign that the people want peace, Lin said Tokyo's rush to abandon the pacifist Constitution and remilitarize the country at a faster pace is out of step with the public.

If the Japanese ruling authorities keep misjudging the situation on nuclear issues and persist in revising the Three Non-Nuclear Principles to allow the deployment of allied nuclear weapons in Japan, such moves will not only pose a grave provocation to the post-WWII order and the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, but also run counter to Japan's own peaceful pledges and widespread domestic public opinion, and Japan will inevitably pay a heavy price in the end, the spokesperson said.

"China calls on the international community and all peace-loving people in Japan to urge the Japanese authorities to earnestly abide by its Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations, completely abandon remilitarization and the intention to possess nuclear weapons, stop pushing to revise the three non-nuclear principles, stop the so-called 'extended deterrence' cooperation with other countries, not to seek the introduction of allies' nuclear weapons to Japan and immediately take effective steps to address the great imbalance between the supply and demand of sensitive nuclear materials so as to earn trust from its Asian neighbors and the international community with concrete actions," Lin added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)