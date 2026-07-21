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NE China's Liaoning GDP grows 2.5% in first half

2026-07-21 11:02:54Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Northeast China’s Liaoning Province recorded gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.623 trillion yuan ($240 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 2.5% from a year earlier in real terms, according to data released Monday by the Liaoning Provincial Bureau of Statistics.

The service sector expanded 4.7%, while the primary sector grew 2.3% and the secondary sector contracted 1.3%. 

Value added of industrial enterprises above a designated size fell 0.7%, although high-tech manufacturing grew 1.7%. Manufacturing rose 0.7%, while mining and utilities declined 6.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

Agricultural production remained stable, while accommodation and catering services grew 5%. Passenger turnover and telecommunications business volume increased 5.9% and 7.9%, respectively.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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