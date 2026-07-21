10th Cross-Strait Food Trade Fair opens in Jinjiang

(ECNS) -- The 10th Cross-Strait Food Trade Fair and the 13th Fujian-Taiwan (Quanzhou) Food Trade Fair opened in Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Monday.

Overseas buyers visit the 10th Cross-Strait Food Trade Fair in Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province, on July 20, 2026. (Photo: Jinxuan)

The event has drawn over 1,000 specialty food and supporting enterprises from across the Taiwan Strait and more than 50 countries and regions, including Russia, the United States, Malaysia and the Republic of Korea.

Jinjiang, known as one of China's leading food industry cities and a national hub for leisure food, has a food sector exceeding 80 billion yuan (about $11.14 billion) in value. The industry encompasses a complete system covering candy, jelly and snack foods.

The fair's exhibits include snacks, as well as upstream raw materials, additives, packaging machinery and smart equipment. It also extends to downstream services such as branding, packaging design and OEM production.

A supply chain exhibition is being held alongside the three-day fair, featuring a dedicated zone of over 10,000 square meters for the first time, bringing together nearly 300 exhibitors to offer one-stop supply chain solutions from raw materials and equipment to R&D and packaging design.

(By Tang Yuxian)