DPP authorities' coercion of countries and challenge of one-China principle 'malignant': FM spokesperson

(ECNS) -- Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities exploit people-to-people facilitation measures to coerce other countries and blatantly challenge the one-China principle, laying bare the malignant nature of their "Taiwan independence" separatist agenda, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press conference.

It was reported that on July 17, the foreign affairs department of the Taiwan authorities announced the cancellation of the so-called "visa" facilitation measures for Cambodia, claiming that "Cambodia has betrayed Taiwan's goodwill and instead voiced support for the one-China policy."

In response, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that Cambodia regards Taiwan as a province of China and will not change its position of upholding the one-China principle.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, which is a universal consensus of the international community," Lin noted. The firm stance of the Cambodian government fully proves that the DPP authorities' "Taiwan independence" separatist attempts are unpopular and enjoy no support, he said.

The historical trend is unstoppable, and "Taiwan independence" is a dead end, the spokesperson said.

The Chinese people's just cause to oppose the "Taiwan independence" separatism and to seek national reunification will win more and more understanding and support, Lin added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)