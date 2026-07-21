Three Chinese nationals injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow: Embassy

(ECNS) -- The Chinese Embassy in Russia confirmed on Monday that three Chinese nationals were injured after Ukraine launched drone attacks targeting the Moscow region from Sunday night through the early hours of Monday.

Currently, two injured individuals are receiving treatment at a local hospital, and their conditions are generally stable with no life-threatening injuries. Another injured person has been discharged from the hospital and returned to China on Monday for further medical care, the Embassy said.

The Chinese Embassy in Russia has sent staff to the hospital to visit and comfort the injured. It has also urged Russian authorities to take all necessary measures to treat the wounded and fully safeguard the personal safety of Chinese nationals in Russia.

(By Zhang Dongfang)