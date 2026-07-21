Chinese FM Wang Yi to attend China-ASEAN, SCO foreign ministers' meetings, visit Kyrgyzstan

(ECNS) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila, the Philippines on July 22, the ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Monday at a regular press conference.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will also travel to Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to attend the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and visit Kyrgyzstan from July 23 to 25.
(By Zhang Dongfang)