Chinese FM Wang Yi to attend China-ASEAN, SCO foreign ministers' meetings, visit Kyrgyzstan

(ECNS) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila, the Philippines on July 22, the ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Monday at a regular press conference.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will also travel to Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to attend the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and visit Kyrgyzstan from July 23 to 25.