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Chinese-French co-produced musical The Little Prince staged in Beijing

2026-07-21 09:14:58Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS)— The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production The Little Prince was staged at the Beijing Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Jointly produced by Yanghua Drama and France’s Théâtre National Populaire (TNP), the production blends Chinese poetic aesthetics with French romanticism, presenting a new perspective on “a Chinese Little Prince meeting a French pilot.” 

(Xinhua photo)
The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production The Little Prince is staged at the Beijing Performing Arts Centre on July 18, 2026. (Xinhua photo)

Through themes of connection, responsibility and true love, the production explores the child within every adult and offers audiences a cross-cultural theatrical experience.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)

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