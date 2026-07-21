China National Opera House stages 'Opera Gala with Orchestra' at Sydney Opera House

(ECNS)— The China National Opera House held its “Opera Gala with Orchestra” concert at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday, presenting a blend of Chinese and Western classical music to Australian audiences, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Conducted by Yuan Ding, principal permanent conductor of the China National Opera House, the performance featured excerpts from world-renowned operas including The Magic Flute, La Traviata, Carmen and Turandot, alongside Chinese classics such as the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto and My Motherland.

The concert marked the Chinese opera company’s Australian debut and was praised by local audiences for showcasing cultural diversity and promoting musical exchange between China and Australia.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)