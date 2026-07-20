Residents support rescuers with free meals after Chongqing landslide

(ECNS) -- Rescue operations entered the fourth day on Monday following a landslide in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

At a volunteer service center near the site, residents prepared meals for rescue workers at noon on this day.

At a volunteer service center in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, residents prepare meals for rescue workers on July 20, 206. (Photo/China News Service)

According to organisers, the volunteers are residents of nearby communities who came forward to support the rescue efforts. Nearly 200 people have taken part in assisting so far.

(By Kira)