Tibetan hospital in Xizang holds free clinic for 110th anniversary

(ECNS) -- The Tibetan Hospital of Xizang Autonomous Region held a free clinic at its Yutuo Road outpatient department on Saturday and Sunday to mark its 110th anniversary.
Senior specialists and veteran Tibetan doctors provided consultations for conditions including cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, rheumatic pain, gynecological issues and pediatric illnesses.
The two-day event waived all registration and consultation fees. Doctors used traditional Tibetan diagnostic methods — observation, palpation, inquiry and pulse-taking — to assess patients' conditions and provide personalized treatment and rehabilitation plans.
Patients who received prescriptions from the specialists were given commonly used Tibetan medicines free of charge. The hospital distributed Tibetan medicines valued at over 38,000 yuan (about $5,290) and treated nearly 1,000 patients.
Over its 110-year history, the hospital has remained committed to preserving and advancing Tibetan medicine while serving the health needs of the region's population.
(By Tang Yuxian)