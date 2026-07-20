Tibetan hospital in Xizang holds free clinic for 110th anniversary

(ECNS) -- The Tibetan Hospital of Xizang Autonomous Region held a free clinic at its Yutuo Road outpatient department on Saturday and Sunday to mark its 110th anniversary.

Yangjin Zhuoga, deputy chief physician at the Tibetan Hospital of Xizang Autonomous Region, takes a patient's pulse at the free clinic in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region, southwest China, on July 19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Senior specialists and veteran Tibetan doctors provided consultations for conditions including cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, rheumatic pain, gynecological issues and pediatric illnesses.

The two-day event waived all registration and consultation fees. Doctors used traditional Tibetan diagnostic methods — observation, palpation, inquiry and pulse-taking — to assess patients' conditions and provide personalized treatment and rehabilitation plans.

Patients receive consultations at the free clinic of the Tibetan Hospital of Xizang Autonomous Region in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region, southwest China, on July 19. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Patients who received prescriptions from the specialists were given commonly used Tibetan medicines free of charge. The hospital distributed Tibetan medicines valued at over 38,000 yuan (about $5,290) and treated nearly 1,000 patients.

Over its 110-year history, the hospital has remained committed to preserving and advancing Tibetan medicine while serving the health needs of the region's population.

(By Tang Yuxian)