China's equipment manufacturing sector drives export growth in first half of 2026

The State Council Information Office (SCIO) holds a press conference on the development of industry and information technology in the first half of 2026 in Beijing, capital of China, July 20, 2026. (Photo from scio.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- China's equipment manufacturing industry emerged as a key contributor to export growth in the first half of 2026, with export delivery value rising 18.2% year on year, official data released on Monday showed.

The equipment manufacturing sector accounted for nearly half of the growth in industrial exports, according to the State Council Information Office.

Wang Weiming, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said exports of wind turbine generators and lithium batteries increased by 35.6% and 37.6%, respectively, during the January-June period.

Meanwhile, China's automobile exports reached 5.096 million units, up 65.3% year on year.

(By Kira)