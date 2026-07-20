Grand dance drama staged in Hong Kong

(ECNS) -- The large-scale cross-border dance drama "Nicai Huayun" was staged in Hong Kong on Saturday and Sunday as part of the "Chinese Culture Festival 2026."

The large-scale cross-border dance drama "Nicai Huayun" is staged in Hong Kong on July 18. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Xiaotong)

The production integrates intangible cultural heritage with modern stage arts, presenting a dialogue between tradition and contemporary expression.

The story follows "Ah Lok," a Hong Kong neon sign designer, on a journey to explore his cultural roots. Along the way, traditional performances — including puppet shows, face-changing opera, Miao drumming and paper-cutting — are fused with modern elements such as street dance, electronic music and digital light effects.

Hong Kong resident Liu Xiao, who attended with her family, said she had expected the performance to be traditional and old-fashioned, but found it surprisingly fresh and engaging.

Chen Qing, a local secondary school student, said the production helped him understand that Chinese culture is constantly innovating and evolving.

Tong Xiaohong, the production's chief planner, said the dance drama invites audiences to experience and appreciate the diversity and vitality of Chinese culture.

(By Tang Yuxian)