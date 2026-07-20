Tang Dynasty-themed acrobatic show staged in Hong Kong

(ECNS) -- The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Acrobatic Troupe staged its original production Tanggu Baixi — a Tang Dynasty (618-907)-themed acrobatic show — in Hong Kong from Friday to Sunday, launching a tour across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Acrobatic Troupe performs its original production Tanggu Baixi in Hong Kong on July 18. (Photo: The organizer)

"Tanggu" refers to the Tang Dynasty, while "Baixi" is a traditional Chinese term for variety performances that encompass acrobatics, music, dance and martial arts. The show presents a fusion of these ancient performing arts through a narrative set in the Tang Dynasty's Kaiyuan era.

The production is part of the 2026 "National Style and Charm" performance series and marks the first tour of the China Acrobatic Alliance in the Greater Bay Area, with shows scheduled in Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Foshan.

The story follows Princess Wanchun, daughter of Emperor Xuanzong, and a folk performer named Yang Fei. The narrative weaves together court rituals, street life in Chang'an and cultural exchanges along the Silk Road.

Traditional acrobatic acts — including pole balancing, bowl-kicking on high wheels, rope skills and layered handstands — are integrated into the storytelling.

Nafisha, who plays Princess Wanchun, said the role required her to go beyond technical precision and express emotion through movement. "On the Hong Kong stage, I suddenly understood that we are performing not just a Tang Dynasty story, but the enduring legacy passed down through generations of artisans," she said.

Song Yu, who plays Yang Fei, said the acrobats face challenges similar to those of the Tang performers they portray.

"I used to think acrobatics was just street entertainment," said Chen Tong, a Hong Kong resident who attended the show with her daughter. "But this production gave the ancient art form historical depth. It helped me understand that Tang Dynasty Baixi had already integrated arts from various ethnic groups."

Xie Wen, head of the troupe, said the production is not merely a recreation of Tang Dynasty grandeur but also aims to build a cultural bridge between Xinjiang and Hong Kong, helping younger generations understand the diverse and unified nature of Chinese civilization.

(By Tang Yuxian)