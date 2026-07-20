Dazhai Village transforms from poverty to prosperity through tourism

(ECNS) -- Dazhai Village in Longji Town, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, celebrated its annual Red Yao "Clothes-Drying Festival" on Sunday, marking its transformation from poverty to a thriving tourist destination.

Villagers celebrate the annual Red Yao "Clothes-Drying Festival" in Dazhai Village, Longji Town, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 19. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Zongsheng)

Once plagued by poverty with per capita annual income below 700 yuan (about $97), the village began its turnaround in 2005 when Pan Baoyu was elected director. In 2006, he convinced villagers to celebrate the festival together as a community.

Dazhai signed a cooperation agreement with a local tourism company. The company returns 7% of ticket revenue to the village for terrace maintenance. To keep farmers from abandoning their fields, the village introduced subsidies of up to 900 yuan (about $125) per mu (0.067 hectares) for those who continued farming.

Villagers receive tourism dividends in Dazhai Village, Longji Town, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in early 2024. (File photo) (Photo: China News Service/Yang Zongsheng)

Pan also proposed delaying the rice harvest from Oct. 7 to Oct. 26 to extend the tourist season. The adjustment turned the "golden week" into a "golden month," boosting local homestay businesses.

Today, Dazhai has over 200 homestays. Villagers now earn income from five sources: ticket dividends, terrace subsidies, land rent, irrigation subsidies and tourism-related businesses.

In 2022, the village was named a "Best Tourism Village" by the UN World Tourism Organization. In 2024, Pan received a national model individual award for ethnic unity.

The village has developed a revenue distribution system: 70% goes to farmers who maintain terraces, 12% is distributed per household, 12% per capita, 3% for village administration and 3% for compensation. In early 2026, 285 households shared a total tourism dividend of 6.47 million yuan (about $900,000).

Dazhai has also shared its experience with Xanglong Village in Luang Prabang, Laos, helping it develop tourism infrastructure.

(By Tang Yuxian)