South China braces for heavy rain as northern areas experience thunderstorms

(ECNS) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Monday forecast more heavy rainfall over the next three days in parts of south China, including central and southern Hubei Province, and regions between the Yangtze and Huai rivers.

Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in north China, including Inner Mongolia, with the public urged to stay alert for possible hazards from thunderstorms, strong winds and hail.

Meteorological experts warned that areas stretching from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River will continue to face heavy rain and severe convective weather.

Authorities have been advised to strengthen prevention measures against secondary disasters, including flash floods, geological hazards and flooding of small and medium-sized rivers.

(By Kira)