China-developed AI Flow wins top award at WAIC 2026

(ECNS) -- China-developed AI Flow technology has won the top award at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), highlighting a breakthrough in communication technology, CCTV News reported.

(Photo: screenshot from CCTV News)

Unlike traditional methods that transmit raw data directly, AI Flow improves efficiency by trading computing power for bandwidth. It uses artificial intelligence to extract key information from video images, compress it into compact data units, and reconstruct the images at the receiving end.

Tests showed a 1080p high-definition video typically requires about 3.6 Mbps of bandwidth, while AI Flow can transmit stable HD images with less than 100K, dramatically reducing requirements.

Li Xuelong, president of the Institute of Artificial Intelligence, China Telecom, said that AI Flow has made it possible to “make phone calls with the bandwidth previously used for sending messages, and watch videos with the bandwidth previously required for making phone calls.”

The technology can be applied in extreme scenarios such as disaster rescue. When ground networks are disrupted, drones equipped with AI Flow can transmit HD footage in real time through narrowband satellite links, providing stable support for emergency response.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)