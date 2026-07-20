China extends train booking window to 60 days on Beijing-Shanghai lines

(ECNS) -- China's national railway operator on Monday began piloting an advance booking service on the busy Beijing-Shanghai high-speed and conventional rail lines, allowing passengers to reserve tickets up to 60 days before travel.

The service, available through the reservation section of the official 12306 mobile app, covers trains departing 17 to 60 days ahead. The system will fulfil reserved orders 16 to 20 days before departure, the operator said.

A transition period from July 20 to Aug. 29 will allow bookings on a rolling basis for travel dates from Sept. 15 onward. From Aug. 30, the service will operate on a normal schedule, covering tickets for departures 17 to 60 days ahead.

The 12306 system, operated by the state-owned China State Railway Group, handles hundreds of millions of ticket transactions during peak travel seasons.

(By Zhang Dongfang)