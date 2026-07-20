China unveils AI road map to advance intelligent nuclear energy systems

(ECNS) -- China on Friday unveiled a technical road map that natively embeds artificial intelligence across the full life cycle of advanced nuclear energy systems at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, aiming to tackle the challenging issue in industrial AI--deploying AI algorithms in fields with zero tolerance for safety failures.

The "AI for ADANES" road map was released at a forum themed "AI and Advanced Nuclear Energy for a Sustainable Intelligent Future", organized by the Institute of Modern Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

It was the first WAIC forum dedicated to integrating AI with nuclear energy, bringing together discussions on AI, advanced nuclear systems, zero-carbon computing and energy security.

ADANES, short for Accelerator-Driven Advanced Nuclear Energy System, is a CAS-developed platform that integrates nuclear fuel breeding, spent fuel transmutation and power generation. Its subcritical operating mode fundamentally changes the safety logic of conventional nuclear reactors, while introducing new challenges in system coupling and long-term stable operation.

CiADS, a national major science and technology infrastructure currently under construction, serves as the engineering verification platform for ADANES.

(By Zhang Dongfang)