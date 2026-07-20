China-built C919 passenger jet set for international markets

(ECNS) -- China's domestically developed C919 narrowbody passenger jet will launch its first scheduled international passenger service next month, marking a major step in its expansion into overseas markets.

The daily round-trip service will be operated by China's flagship carrier Air China, connecting Beijing and Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, from August 12, according to the airline.

China Eastern Airlines flight MU9179 lands at Zhongchuan International Airport, Lanzhou City. (Photo/China News Service)

(By Kira)