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Malaysia to launch drone medicine delivery pilot in Sabah

2026-07-20 09:28:44Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Malaysia's Ministry of Health will partner with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to launch a medical drone delivery pilot project in Tawau, Sabah, as early as this September.

 

Rolled out under the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) Smart Services programme, the initiative aims to benefit residents across roughly a dozen remote villages. Mohd Arif Adenan, head of the MCMC's NADI Office, noted that the project is designed to alleviate long-standing barriers to healthcare access in these rural communities.

Currently, interior residents must travel 20 to 30 kilometres to reach the nearest hospital—a journey that imposes prohibitive transportation costs, according to a study by Universiti Malaysia Sabah. While Pos Malaysia currently delivers medicines to inland areas using NADI offices as local collection hubs within a few kilometres of residents' homes, the new drone service is expected to slash travel times and expenses even further.

Jointly executed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia and the Sabah state government, the pilot project, if successful, will be expanded to other remote regions while upgrading NADI's public healthcare capabilities.

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