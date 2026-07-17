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8 rescued after landslide hit SW China

2026-07-17 13:57:57Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- As of 11:38 a.m on Friday, a total of 8 people have been rescued from a landslide that hit Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in southwest China’s Chongqing, according to local authorities.

All eight rescued people have been taken to hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, with none in life-threatening condition, said a statement released by the county via its official WeChat account.

Rescuers carry out rescue operations after a landslide hit Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in southwest China’s Chongqing, July 17, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Rescuers carry out rescue operations after a landslide hit Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in southwest China’s Chongqing, July 17, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)

The landslide occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, burying an unspecified number of houses along a section of the Wujiang River in the county.

Rescue operations are underway.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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